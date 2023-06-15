Weak lines

The frequent snapping of electrical power lines has become a common feature in the areas covered by Sukkur Electric Power Company. This not only causes power interruptions but is a danger to lives and property as well. So far, a number of trees have been burned and animals such as buffaloes, goats and cows have been electrocuted.

The villagers keep on reporting these horrendous incidents and they also complain that the relevant authorities have done nothing to avert these incidents. Is there anyone to take notice of this apathy, lethargy, inefficiency and insensitivity of the officers of Sepco and direct them to change the old and weak power lines?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad