TPL to buy back 50m shares

KARACHI: TPL Properties Limited has announced to buy back its 50 million shares from the market, which make 8.77 percent of the total outstanding shares of the company.

In a statement to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday, TPL Properties announced the buyback of 50 million shares that has a paid-up/face value of Rs10 each.

The shares would be purchased from August 02, 2023, to January 29, 2024, or till such a date that the purchase is completed at the current or spot rate. The buy-back will be made from the distributable profits of the company.