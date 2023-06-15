LAHORE: Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen, Muhammad Motahar Alashabi on Wednesday emphasised the need to bolster the trade volume and value between Pakistan and Yemen, while simultaneously enhancing trading capacities.
Addressing members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) he highlighted the impact of the conflict in Yemen over the years, and exuded hope in overcoming these challenges and restoring stability.
Recognising Pakistan as a significant market, the ambassador acknowledged the existing direct and indirect trade channels that Yemen maintains via Jeddah, Muscat, and Dubai. The ambassador emphasised the pivotal role of the business community as the primary catalyst for economic growth, while the government serves as a facilitator. He underscored the dire need to strengthen the Yemeni-Pakistani relationship, emphasising mutual interests and fostering closer business ties.
LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that Pakistan has huge potential of exporting various items to Yemen which are being imported from other countries. These he added include textiles and clothing, footwear, meat, furniture, sugar, corn and pharmaceuticals.
KARACHI: TPL Properties Limited has announced to buy back its 50 million shares from the market, which make 8.77...
KARACHI: Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited has entered into an outsourcing arrangement with ITMinds Limited ,...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,500 per tola on Wednesday. According to All Sindh Saraf...
KARACHI: Pakistan currency rose by Rs4 against the dollar in the open market on Wednesday, extending gains to a second...
WASHINGTON: US producer prices fell more than expected in May as the costs of energy goods and food declined,...
Paris: Global oil demand could peak before the end of this decade as the energy crisis has accelerated the transition...