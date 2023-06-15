Gold drops Rs2,500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,500 per tola on Wednesday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs219,000 per tola.
Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs2,143 to Rs187,757. Gold rates decreased by $13 to $1,948 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates dropped by Rs100 to Rs2,550 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs85.73 to Rs2,186.21.
