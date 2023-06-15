Rupee gains in open market

KARACHI: Pakistan currency rose by Rs4 against the dollar in the open market on Wednesday, extending gains to a second consecutive session after banks supplied $5 million to the exchange companies on instructions of the central bank.

The rupee's closing rate was 294 to the dollar on Wednesday, up from 298 in the previous session, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan. The local unit has increased by 11 rupees since Tuesday.

The rupee increased its valued in the open market after banks provided foreign currency to the exchange companies. On a State Bank of Pakistan’s instruction, banks supplied $5 million to the exchange firms.

The local unit appreciated in the interbank market also on an improvement in the supply of dollars, according to dealers. The rupee rose 0.28 percent to close at 287.18 per dollar. It had ended at 287.97 on Tuesday in the interbank market.

Dealers said the local unit had gained ground due to increased supplies caused by inflows from diaspora remittances ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha festival due this month. “Prior to Eid-ul-Azha, the overseas Pakistani transferred additional funds to family so they could purchase sacrificed animals. This caused a rise in the value of the rupee against the dollar,” said a currency dealer.