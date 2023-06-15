IT industry calls for policy stability

KARACHI: The Pakistan's software industry association has expressed concern over the inconsistency and lack of implementation of policies in the IT sector, despite the sector being prioritized in the federal budget for the year 2023-24.

In a statement, Muhammad Zohaib Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), said that while the government has recognised the importance of the IT industry, past experiences have shown that policies can often be unreliable and suffer from inconsistent implementation.

"The government must provide a 15-year guarantee of policy stability," Khan said. "This guarantee would enable strategic investments, attract foreign direct investment (FDI), and facilitate the establishment of joint ventures with multinational companies."

He said one of the key demands of the IT industry, a tax holiday for ten years, was not met in the budget. “The tax holiday was seen as crucial to realizing the industry's potential to achieve IT exports of $15 billion within the next five years and $30 billion within a ten-year timeframe.”

Khan also expressed disappointment that, despite the withdrawal of the super tax for export-oriented companies, they continue to face harassment and account freezes.

He stressed the need for a more supportive environment, particularly as the confidence of domestic and foreign businessmen in Pakistan's economic conditions is currently low due to political and economic uncertainties.

While Khan appreciated the inclusion of IT and ITeS companies as SMEs by extending the limit to Rs800 million, he noted that the imposition of a 6 percent super tax on companies with Rs150 million profitability neutralizes the incentive.

On a positive note, Khan commended the introduction of a scheme to develop the skills of 50,000 IT graduates in the budget for FY24. He stated that if this scheme is implemented equitably and productively across Pakistan, it has the potential to be a game-changer for the industry.