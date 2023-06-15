APTMA seeks Rs104bn budget allocation for RCET in next fiscal year

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has asked the government to allocate Rs104 billion in the next fiscal year for the provision of Regional Competitive Energy Tariffs (RCET) for the export industry.

In a letter to Saleem Mandviwalla, chairman of the Senate Committee on Budget, APTMA Secretary General Shahid Sattar said that the non-provision of competitive tariffs would have severe consequences, including the closure of the industrial sector, widespread unemployment, and a further depletion of the country's vital export revenue stream.

Sattar argued that the textile industry, a vital pillar of Pakistan's economy, had experienced remarkable growth in recent years due to the implementation of competitive energy tariffs. In just two years, from FY2020 to FY2022, textile exports witnessed an astonishing increase of over 55 percent, escalating from $12.5 billion to $19.5 billion.

"This substantial growth is directly attributed to the competitive energy tariffs, which significantly enhanced our industry's competitiveness on the global stage," he said.

APTMA reiterated that the perception of RCET as a subsidy is a misnomer. In reality, it represents the cost of service incurred, free from the cross-subsidies that the state utilizes to fulfill its socio-political obligations.

"Therefore, APTMA urges you to consider the significance of this measure and the perilous consequences that await our export-oriented industry if the RCET is not restored/continued. Without a robust export sector, the country would be deprived of an essential revenue stream required to sustain our foreign exchange requirements," the letter said.

The textile industry's representative body also urged the government to refrain from imposing excessive energy tariffs on the industry through cross-subsidization of others. Should the government wish to provide subsidies to specific sectors, such as lifeline customers, agriculture, etc., APTMA suggests exploring alternative social programs for fulfilling this objective.

"It is widely recognized that subsidies, taxes, and inefficiencies cannot be ever exported to international markets," the letter said.

APTMA further stressed the inclusion of the amount of Rs104 billion in the upcoming budget, saying this allocation is crucial for the reinstatement of the Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) Cross-Subsidy Support for gas at a rate of $9/MMBtu and for electricity at a rate of 9 cents/kWh.

Particularly, emphasising that the reinstatement of the RCET for electricity is crucial for mitigating the challenges faced by our industries and to some extent mitigating the inter-provincial disparity.

By safeguarding Pakistan's exports and employment opportunities, the textile industry can avert the looming threat of deindustrialization in Punjab and prevent a further deterioration in the country's balance of payments.

"The loss of approximately $10 billion in exports per annum is a consequence Pakistan simply cannot afford to bear," APTMA's letter said.