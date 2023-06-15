Stocks close down as IMF loan concerns gain steam

Stocks closed lower on Wednesday in a range-bound session after Moody’s Investors Service warned that Pakistan couldn’t complete the IMF programme ending at June-end, traders said.

Despite an initial support of strong rupee recovery in the open market, the Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index ended lower by 24.27 points or 0.06 percent to 41,514.45 points against 41,538.72 points recorded in the last session.

“Stocks remained in pressure after Moody’s Investor Service asserts Pakistan closer to default amid odds of securing bailout from IMF dimming,” Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said.

The highest index of the day remained at 41,744.44 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,448.61 points.

Finance Minister’s clarity on not considering rescheduling of external debt with Paris Club, multilateral agencies or commercial banks despite low reserves played a catalyst role in the bearish close, according to Mehanti.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 17.29 points or 0.12 percent to 14,653.03 points compared with 14,670.33 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 35 million shares to 179.644 million shares from 144.168 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs3.755 billion from Rs4.124 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.365 trillion from Rs6.372 trillion. Out of 320 companies active in the session, 131 closed in green, 162 in red and 27 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said Moody’s statement regarding increasing risk about the inconclusiveness of Pakistan’s ongoing IMF programme expiring on June 30 and its subsequent repercussion in the shape of likely default on the back of consistently weakening reserves situation had kept market in the check.

However, Bloomberg’s news regarding the World Bank's approval of a $200 million loan for the Pakistan Post Flood Project did provide some support to the market sentiment but it also proved a temporary relief.

NESTLE, HUBC, SYS, PAKT & EFERT lost 88 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, COLG, MEBL and MTL gained 87 points due to some buying interest in them.

The highest increase was recorded in Unilever Foods shares, which rose by Rs589 to Rs22,700 per share, followed by Colgate Palm XDXB, which increased by Rs73.07 to Rs1,047.34 per share. A significant decline was noted in Nestle Pakistan, which fell by Rs340 to Rs6,550 per share, followed by Pak Tobacco, which decreased by Rs39.90 to Rs610.10 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a range-bound session was recorded at the PSX. The market opened in the green with some optimism over the IMF programme after the rupee posted a significant gain against the US dollar, while investors also remained active for most of the day, according to the brokerage.

However, Moody’s warning over a likely default without securing an IMF deal pushed the stocks lower.

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology and communication (-27.2 points), power generation and distribution (-20.4 points), food and personal care products (-16.8 points), fertiliser (-16.3 points) and tobacco (-14.1 points).

TPL Properties remained the volume leader with 45.794 million shares which closed higher by 53 paisas to Rs14.26 per share. It was followed by Hascol Petrol with 22.653 million shares, which closed lower by 14 paisas to Rs5.71 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included WorldCall Telecom, Dewan Motors, Shell Pakistan, Hum Network, Pak Refinery, TPL Corp Ltd, Image Pakistan and K-Electric Ltd. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 44.108 million shares from 37.061 million shares.