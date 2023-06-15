SC rejects plea to probe PTI chief in Arshad Sharif case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday declared as non-maintainable a petition for directives for a joint investigation team (JIT), probing the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif, to quiz Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and others.

The plea was filed by the slain journalist’s mother’s last week. “The court in present suo motu is merely facilitating the investigation into the assassination of Arshad Sharif and it has no mandate to direct the course of investigation,” said the written order issued by the apex court. Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, counsel representing Arshad Sharif's mother, had given the names of some people who she suspected had knowledge about conspirators and perpetrators involved in her son’s assassination.