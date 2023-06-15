Firdous Naqvi, Ali Awan get PTI slots

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Wednesday appointed Firdous Shamim Naqvi as Senior Vice-President and Ali Nawaz Awan as PTI Additional General Secretary with immediate effect.

PTI Secretary-General Omar Ayub Khan issued the notifications in this context with the approval of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, PTI Islamabad Local Government Committee Chairman Malik Amir Ali condemned the government for allegedly detaining PTI district office-bearers ahead of the forthcoming LG polls.

He claimed that the PMLN-led government had re-arrested PTI leader Raja Tahir Nawaz from the courtroom even though the court granted him. “The ruling PMLN is petrified of defeat in the LG polls; hence, it resorted to such a high-handed approach to spread fear among the people,” he charged.

The government, he alleged, wanted to keep PTI workers and leaders out of the electoral process through intimidation and detention. Separately, according to PTI’s Central Media Department, Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi, a lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has advised Atta Tarar to refrain from “personal attacks” as lawyers are professionals, they represent their clients not in a personal capacity but in a professional capacity, however, despite being a lawyer himself, he doesn’t understand this.

Strongly reacting to Tarar’s ‘outbursts’ in a press conference, Abuzar Salman said: “I have represented Ch Munir and his sons’ immediate relatives, Maryam Nawaz, in numerous commercial cases and am still representing them,” he explained.