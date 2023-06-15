Proposals to end Radio Pakistan’s economic crisis

ISLAMABAD: Senator Irfan Siddiqui has formally presented a set of proposals to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue to address the ongoing economic crisis of Radio Pakistan.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, who had also raised this critical issue during his recent budget speech in the Senate, expressed deep concern over the pension and salary grievances of long-serving radio employees who have resorted to street protests. Emphasising the urgency of the matter, he engaged with the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, during the Senate session.

In a letter addressed to Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, he highlighted that Radio Pakistan is not primarily a commercial or profit-generating enterprise but a national asset and the voice of the people. He underscored that governments across the globe support radio services in various ways. To secure a sustainable funding mechanism, Senator Irfan Siddiqui recommended the mandatory inclusion of a radio licence fee during vehicle registration, equivalent to 5% of the registration fee.

Additionally, he proposed the collection of a yearly radio fee of Rs500 during the annual token renewal process of the vehicles. “It is worth noting that, presently, no radio licencing system exists,” he said.

He suggested that for the time being, implementation of this tax may be limited to the Islamabad Capital Territory, as registration falls under provincial jurisdiction. He said that the matter would be deliberated upon in the Council of Common Interests. “Subsequently, approval can be sought to extend the tax to other provinces,” he stated.

Alternatively, he proposed another solution wherein the existing per-month television fee of Rs35 should be increased to Rs50 and the additional Rs15 should be allocated to Radio Pakistan. “This alternative approach would effectively address the financial woes faced by Radio Pakistan,” he said. The Senate Committee on Finance and Revenue is currently in session to discuss the various proposals submitted by the senators under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.