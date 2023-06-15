Cop killed as dacoits hit police post in Shikarpur

SUKKUR: A cop was killed and another was injured in the attack by dacoits on the Qaim Labano Shaikh police post of Shikarpur. The gang of dacoits attacked the police post near Chak Shikarpur in which cop Ilalhi Bux Hakro was martyred while Anwar Ali Mahar was critically injured. Dacoits after killing and wounding the cop took away their official weapons.
Police shifted the martyred cop and the injured to RBUT Hospital Shikarpur. The martyred cop Janaza Namaz was held at Police Headquarters and later laid to rest with a protocol.
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared as non-maintainable a petition for directives for a joint...
GILGIT: Aga Khan Health Service Pakistan launched the Taskeen mental health helpline at the Aga Khan Medical Centre in...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Wednesday expressed its confident on winning the election of mayor...
ISLAMABAD: An Indian delegation comprising members of Jain community on Wednesday thanked Pakistan for hosting several...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Wednesday appointed Firdous Shamim Naqvi as Senior Vice-President and Ali Nawaz...
ISLAMABAD: Senator Irfan Siddiqui has formally presented a set of proposals to the Senate Standing Committee on...