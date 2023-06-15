Imran Riaz case put off till 26th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the journalist Imran Riaz missing case after the petitioner’s counsel expressed satisfaction over the performance of a working committee.
As the hearing commenced, the working committee submitted its report for the recovery of Imran Riaz. The LHC chief justice issued a written order in this regard, stating that the petitioner’s counsel expressed satisfaction over the performance of the working committee. The court adjourned the hearing till June 26.
