No evidence of money laundering against PM, family: NAB

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has not found any evidence against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family in a money-laundering case.
A supplementary report, verified by the NAB chairman, said that no evidence of money laundering and assets beyond income was found against the accused. An accountability court had ordered the verification of the NAB supplementary report by the NAB chairman.
