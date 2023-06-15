Ashrafi condemns Pak elements residing abroad for maligning country in name of HR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that it is very sad that some Pakistani elements in America, United Kingdom and European countries are running a baseless campaign knowingly or unknowingly in the name of human rights.

“Some leaders of a political party of Pakistan are playing an irresponsible role in this regard,” he said while addressing a Press Conference here Wednesday.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said PUC has tasked a committee regarding the events of May 9 and in this regard, the respective committee will submit a report on all the issues by July 15 and all the facts will be brought before the nation and the world.

He said ambassadors of the US, European countries, and the United Kingdom will also be informed about the facts in the events of May 9, action should be taken not only against the political workers but also against the elements behind them.

In response to a question, Ashrafi said, “We have nothing to do with the political process and we want politicians to negotiate with each other and bring stability to the country.”

He said PUC will support those candidates in the elections who will be sincere with religion, country and the nation, and decision in this regard will be decided on this point when the time comes.

In a response to another question, he said at any level in the country; there is no report that blasphemy law is being used on political grounds,” he said.

Ashrafi said PUC in collaboration with Darul-Iftaa Pakistan issued a code of conduct for Hajj pilgrims. He said Hajj is a holy act of worship which is done purely to seek the pleasure of Allah.

Ashrafi said that the kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made the best arrangements for the pilgrims. “There is no precedent of such excellent and magnificent arrangements for such a large gathering in the history of Islam,” he said.

He said it is also responsibility of the Hajj pilgrims to avoid religious and political gatherings or discussions during their stay for Hajj in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and ensure implementation on rules and regulations of the Saudi government for the eve of Hajj.

Ashrafi said the Hajj pilgrims should fully follow the teachings of the Saudi Ministry of Interior and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj, and act accordingly to the instructions of the instructors in Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifah, and also treat other pilgrims with good manners. “The young pilgrims should serve and facilitate the elders,” he said.

He said in the jurisdiction of the Haram, wherever the prayer is offered, the reward will be one hundred thousand prayers. He said the pilgrims should take care of their health during the days of Hajj. The area of new Mina is also a part of the Mina and no one should have any doubts about it.

Ashrafi said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the people, and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in the leadership of Crown Prince, Amir Muhammad bin Salman, we are grateful for the service they are providing to the pilgrims and devotees.

He also lauded the support provided by the government of Saudi Arabia in the expenses under Road to Makkah programme for the Pakistani pilgrims is commendable and we are grateful to Saudi Arabia.

He said that Pakistan’s Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs is doing an excellent job under the leadership of Senator Talha Mehmood, compared to the previous years, there has been improvement in matters from the selection of assistants to the buildings hired for Pakistani pilgrims.