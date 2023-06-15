Saudi team visits Multan airport to review security

MULTAN: A special team of Saudi Arabia General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) visited the Multan international airport on Wednesday to review security standard at the airport, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials said here.

The GACA security team visited the Multan international airport terminal building and reviewed ASF security search arrangements. The team also checked private cargo company’s security arrangements. The team also reviewed security parameters at MIP and security measures of the catering companies.