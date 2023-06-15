All arrangements finalised to cope with possible impacts of cyclone Biparjoy

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday said all necessary arrangements have been finalised to cope with possible impacts of cyclone Biparjoy in coastal areas of the country.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said currently, there was no power disruption in the country due to the cyclone. However, they were fully prepared to cope with the effects of the cyclone, he added.

He said that in the wake of flash floods last year, “our teams, including National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) did exemplary job and restored power transmission system in record time in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.”

The minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over high-level meeting yesterday and took various decisions, adding that he was going to Karachi along with the Power Division secretary in the evening to personally monitor the entire situation.

He said that three senior officials of the ministry have also been deputed; one each in Mirpurkhas, Karachi and Hyderabad to supervise the operation.

The minister said the cyclone Biparjoy has disrupted the RLNG supply, causing a temporary reduction in RLNG-based power generation and a temporary increase in loadshedding.

He said five power distribution companies, including Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco), Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco), Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco), and Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) have also activated to provide support to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) for restoration of electricity in case of power disruption.

He said on the directives of the prime minister, 2,000 employees from the said Discos were being dispatched to the coastal areas to provide support to Hesco for power supply restoration in case of power suspension.

Some 280 teams from the Discos, 50 from Sepco and 45 teams of Hesco would move to the likely affected coastal areas, he added.

Khurram said shipping to the Port Qasim RLNG terminals has stopped, which also caused suspension of gas to K-Electric, Bahadar Shah and Bikki power plants, adding that the consumers could face one hour additional power loadshedding for next four days from June 15-18.

He said that water discharge from Tarbela dam has also been enhanced to generate additional electricity, adding that the power plants based on expensive fuel can also be run if needed.

Replying to a question, the minister said no major disruption has taken place from coal-based power plant so far, however, he added the cyclone could affect power transmission system in the coastal areas.

He said the government has diverted gas to the power plants and K-Electric to minimise the possible power shortfall.

To another question, he said maximum power loadshedding of two to four hours was being carried out in the urban areas as per losses, adding that some 5,000 megawatts of electricity have been added to the system from various projects, including Thar coal, K-3 Nuclear and Hydel projects.