Three more vloggers booked for sedition

ISLAMABAD: Three more vloggers including a journalist – Sabir Shakir –have been booked by the federal capital police under sedition charges.

The Aabpara police have registered the first information report (FIR) against suspects Shakir Shakir, Mueed Hassan Pirzada and Syed Akbar Hussain under the sections of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) – 120-B, 121, 121-A, 131 – and the sections of Anti Terrorist Act (ATA) – 7, 21 I, 11Wii on the written complaint of a resident of G/7-2, Islamabad – Majid Mehmood – according to the law. The FIR No. 494/23 lodged by the Aabpara police on June 13, 2023, quoted the statement of the complainant who alleged that the accused identified as Sabir Shakir, Mueed Hassan Pirzada and Syed Akbar Hussain Sabir were inciting the activists of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) on May 9, 2023, to attack military installations and to rebel against the government, Army and state institutions to create anarchy and violence in the country through their social media accounts, video messages and tweets. Raja Rizwan Abbasi, a legal expert when contacted by this correspondent, said that the charges framed against the suspects under the sedition and terrorism offences were punishable with capital punishment and life imprisonment including 7 ATA and 120B, 121 and 121A of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Recently the Washington-DC-based journalist Shaheen Sehbai and three bloggers were also booked on sedition charges.