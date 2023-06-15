Islamabad case: LHC grants Bushra Bibi protective bail till 21st

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday granted protective bail to former prime minister’s wife Bushra Bibi till June 21 in a case registered in Islamabad.

Justice Amjad Rafiq heard the bail application. The petitioner appeared before the court. Her lawyer, Intizar Panjotha, said a case had been registered against Bushra Bibi in Kohsar police station. He said his client wanted to join the investigation, but there was a fear of arrest. He implored the court for protective bail, which was granted till June 21.