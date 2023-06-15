CDWP clears 25 uplift projects worth Rs236.71bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) cleared 25 development projects worth Rs236.71 billion during its meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by the secretary Planning Ministry, members of the Planning Commission and representatives of various ministries and divisions.

The forum considered 29 projects related to the Ministry of National Food Security, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Cabinet Division, Ministry of Communication and Ministry of Education and Professional Training.

The forum approved Pakistan-Korea joint programme on certified seed potato production worth Rs985.067 million, professional capacity building and extension in agriculture TEVT national reform programme worth Rs4,000 million, detailed exploration of uranium resources in Bannu Basin and Kohat Plateau (Phase–V) worth Rs1,050 million with the direction to rationalise the cost, reconnaissance survey of mineral resources RSMR (Phase-II) worth 1,060 million with direction to rationalise the cost, installation of on-grid solar power system at PNRA buildings worth Rs80 million, implementation of online billing solution (Sehel) under public financial management reforms at federal/provincial levels worth Rs1,995.71 million with direction to rationalise the cost, procurement of equipment for establishment of cancer hospital in ICT worth Rs7,476 million and National Health programme worth Rs6,382,783 million.

Similarly, the forum also cleared the construction of Paharpur-Sidra Morr Road (N-55), DI Khan development package worth Rs2,678.251 million, upgradation of Kundal Interchange (M-14) to Tajazai Road (N-55), DI Khan development package worth Rs9,224.950 million, construction of Bhong Interchange on Sukkur-Multan motorway (M–5) at its intersection with Bhong–Sadiqabad (revised) worth Rs1,826.569 million, construction of interchange on Lahore-Sialkot motorway at Salloke worth Rs1,606.444 million, construction of Jamal Din Wali Interchange on Sukkur-Multan motorway (M-5) worth Rs1,448.502 million, construction of an interchange at Taraygarh on Lahore-Abdul Hakim motorway (M-3) to facilitate the people of Warburton, district Nankana Sahib worth Rs1,596.529 million, infrastructure upgradation of Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works worth Rs9,963.607 million, establishment of Qasim Rail Freight Terminal at load-out station, Karachi, worth Rs4,293.068 million, and action to strengthen performance for inclusive and responsive education programme (ASPIRE) Rs525.78 million and construction of an interchange at M-3 Abdul Hakim motorway at Essan, Saharanpur district, Sheikhpura, worth Rs1,332.828 million. The CDWP recommended construction of Khwazakhela-Besham Expressway worth Rs79,130.878 million, construction of Sindh Coastal Highway worth Rs16,204.303 million and Kachhi Canal project for restoration of flood damages 2022 worth Rs8,569.253 million and programme for elimination of Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) infection in ICT, GB and AJK worth Rs35,411.950 million, National Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Programme to reduce stunting and other forms of malnutrition worth Rs8,583.3 million, revised PC-1 for Dubaization of Rawalpindi-Kahuta Road over Sihala Railways Pass and Kahuta Bypass worth Rs23,845 million, provision of basic education facilities in educational institutions of ICT under the FDE worth Rs7,490.596 million with directions to rationalise the cost.