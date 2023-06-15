Rich-poor differences exist in Pakistan: survey

ISLAMABAD: Eight out of 10 Pakistanis believe that Pakistan’s widening class gap between the rich and poor has led to significant differences between the two classes, according to a Gallup Pakistan survey.
More than 1,500 people participated in the survey across the country, which was conducted between March 29 and April 7, 2023.
In the survey, 78% of Pakistanis said that there was a difference between the rich and poor; 47% of these 78% said that there was a lot of difference, while 20% said that there was some difference.
However, 11% said that there was a little difference. But in the survey, 16% of Pakistanis said that there were no rifts between the two classes, while 6% did not give any answer.
