Conditional CII nod for women to perform Haj without Mehram

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has allowed women to go to Haj without Mahram under certain conditions.
It said according to Jafri, Maliki and Shafii schools of thought, Sharia law permits women to perform Haj without a Mahram.
The council states that if a woman does not expect any danger or wrongdoing during her journey, she may go to Haj without a Mahram, if her parents or husband allow it. However, according to Hanafi and Hanbali fiqh, it is not mandatory for a woman to perform Haj if she does not have a Mahram. Before allowing a woman to proceed to Haj without a Mahram, the Ministry of Religious Affairs must carefully check the group she plans to travel with. She should only be allowed after the group members have been confirmed to be trustworthy and honest, it proposed. The Ministry of Religious Affairs had asked for the council’s opinion on this matter.
