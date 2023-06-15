Lahore businessmen meet Bilawal

LAHORE: A delegation of local businessmen called on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Wednesday.

Bilawal discussed the current economic situation of the country in connection with the recent budget. The business community expressed its reservations to the PPP chairman on the budget.

The noted businessmen who called on Bilawal Bhutto included United Group Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik,

Provincial Minister for Industries and noted businessmen S Tanvir, Amir Atta Bajwa, Manzoor Malik, Rauf Mukhtar and others.