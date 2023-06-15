‘Mly courts set up in France when installations hit by enemy’

A protester kicks a bus stop during a demonstration on the 11th day of action after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using article 49.3 of the constitution, in Paris on April 6, 2023.—AFP

ISLAMABAD: The insurgents and plunderers are dealt with an iron hand in France and even stone pelting is an offence.

French Ambassador Nicolas Galey said this during a reception he threw in honour of senior newsmen at his residence here. Ambassador Nicholas said the French government had well-trained law enforcement personnel to overcome any untoward situation but peaceful protests were not hindered.

He said the French constitution had no clause for the establishment of military courts but such courts were set up in case of war or invasion when defence installations were attacked by the enemy. He parried a question about the political situation in Pakistan.

The ambassador made it clear that the French position on the military trial of non-uniformed people in Pakistan would be known when such a situation presents itself.

To a query, he said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was eager for a meeting with the Western diplomats. Some ambassadors had met him recently but he had no schedule of meeting him although the PTI chairman had expressed the desire to meet French diplomats. The ambassador said no action had been taken or arrest made over the exchange of words between General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and an unknown person, who was seen reportedly using crude language against him in Paris and that video went viral on social media. He said Gen (retd) Bajwa and his interlocutor were not following each other’s language. It couldn’t constitute any offence and nothing could be furnished in any French court of law on this count.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be visiting Paris next week for a two-day trip. He will attend the Summit for a new global financing plan to build a new contract between the countries of the North and the South to address climate change and the global crisis. This event will be an opportunity to address key issues i.e. reform of multilateral development banks, debt crisis, innovative financing and international taxes, and special drawing rights. Shehbaz will address the summit on the second day and will meet several world leaders including the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of the World Bank Ajay Banga, President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen and philanthropist and co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Melinda French Gates. Federal Minister Sherry Rehman, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi will also accompany the prime minister. The French ambassador didn’t comment on the schedule of Shehbaz’s visit, saying it was his government’s prerogative to announce that.