JCP okays Justice Hilali’s name for Supreme Court

An undated image of Justice Mussarat Hilali. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Wednesday recommended the elevation of Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Musarrat Hilali to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

A meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan on the appointment of judges was held here at the Supreme Court, presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umer Ata Bandial, who is the chairman of the commission.

The meeting was attended by other members of the commission, including four senior judges of the apex court, Attorney General, federal law minister, a retired judge of the apex court and a representative from the Pakistan Bar Council.

The four senior judges of the Supreme Court who are members of the apex court are Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ijazul Ahsen.

Earlier, Justice Qazi Faez Isa had proposed the elevation of Justice Hilali to the Supreme Court.

It was learnt that the commission deliberated upon the elevation of Peshawar High Court Chief Musarrat Hilali as a judge of the Supreme Court.

After thorough deliberations, the commission unanimously approved the elevation of Justice Musarrat Hilali as a judge of the Supreme Court.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the final approval of the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges, Justice Musarrat Hilali would be the second female judge of the Supreme Court after Justice Ayesha A Malik, who was elevated to the country’s highest court from the Lahore High Court (LHC) on January 21, 2022. At present, there are 15 judges in the apex court, while the required strength is 17.