Cattle markets arrangements reviewed

LAHORE: Adviser to CM on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visited Nankana Sahib on Tuesday to review arrangements of cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. He also reviewed the inter-faith, inter-sect harmony, law and order situation in the district.

DC Nankana Rafiq Ahsan and DPO Sayyed Aziz gave him detailed briefing about district administration and law and order situation of the district.

DC Nankana Sahib informed that a total number of six cattle markets will be established in the district on Eid-ul-Azha. “We will provide the best facilities to the people and traders in the cattle markets. Medicines will also be provided to the owners of sick animals”.

Wahab Riaz said the inter-faith and inter-sect situation is being monitored minutely in the district. “Pakistan is a home of people belonging to different religions and sects and they are all living with love and respect”.

Wahab also visited District Headquarter Hospital Nankana to inspect different facilities such as dialysis centre, hepatitis control centre, emergency and medical supplies store etc.