Ex-KP governor’s house raided

PESHAWAR: Raid was conducted on the house of former governor to recover vehicles of the Excise Department, it was learnt.

Reports said the Excise Police on Tuesday night conducted raid on the house of former governor Shah Farman after directives by the authorities to recover vehicles of the department as well non-custom paid cars from all the former government functionaries and lawmakers. Reports said a vehicle was taken into custody and sent to laboratory. Raids have been conducted on the house of many former lawmakers to recover such vehicles.