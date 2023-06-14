Taxila police arrest drug peddler

TAXILA: Police arrested a drug peddler, recovered 4.5 kg of charas and registered a case under the narcotics act, SHO Taxila police station Sarmad Ilyas Malikhere said on Tuesday.
The culprit, Waqar Hussain Shah, was a resident of Dhoke Wajan, the SHO said and appealed to citizens to help inform police about the unlawful activities in their surroundings to eliminate such social evils.
SSP operations Cap (Retd) Muhammad Amir Khan Naizi appreciated the efforts of the police and asked to continue the crackdown against drug peddlers.
LAHORE: Adviser to CM on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visited Nankana Sahib on Tuesday to review arrangements of cattle...
LAHORE: A delegation led by Dr Ernest Faheem Bhatti, General Secretary, Implementation Minority Rights Forum met...
PESHAWAR: Raid was conducted on the house of former governor to recover vehicles of the Excise Department, it was...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Police to submit details of cases...
ISLAMABAD: Public Accounts Committee Chairman Noor Alam Khan on the floor of the National Assembly has called for...
LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has taken exception to a resolution passed by the National Assembly,...