Taxila police arrest drug peddler

TAXILA: Police arrested a drug peddler, recovered 4.5 kg of charas and registered a case under the narcotics act, SHO Taxila police station Sarmad Ilyas Malikhere said on Tuesday.

The culprit, Waqar Hussain Shah, was a resident of Dhoke Wajan, the SHO said and appealed to citizens to help inform police about the unlawful activities in their surroundings to eliminate such social evils.

SSP operations Cap (Retd) Muhammad Amir Khan Naizi appreciated the efforts of the police and asked to continue the crackdown against drug peddlers.