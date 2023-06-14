 
June 14, 2023
Peshawar

LHC seeks details of cases against Bushra Bibi

By Our Correspondent
June 14, 2023

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Police to submit details of cases registered against former first lady Bushra Bibi.

The additional advocate general told the court that there were no cases against Bushra Bibi in Sindh and Punjab. After which, the court summoned the cases detail.