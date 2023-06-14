Noor wants revocation of nationalities of May 9 rioters

ISLAMABAD: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan on the floor of the National Assembly has called for revocation of nationality of those who targeted state institutions and military installations on May 9.

“ There should be no leniency towards such individuals and decisive actions be taken to safeguard the integrity of the country,” he said while taking part in a debate on the federal budget 2023-24. He supported trial of the miscreants under the Army Act 1952. He said those objecting to establishing military courts should also see why terrorists were not punished by the civil judiciary. He expressed concerns regarding the interference of foreign congressmen and MPs in the affairs of Pakistan by writing letters and engaging in debates about the country’s situation by violating the UN charter. He questioned why external elements were meddling in Pakistan’s affairs when the people of Pakistan stood up against terrorists. “Pakistan has fought a war for 40 years, sacrificing $120 billion and 80,000 lives, not for its own benefit but for the well-being of people worldwide as Pakistan values humanity above all.”

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) MP Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali rejected budgetary proposals on behalf of his party, saying that the budget carried no relief for the common man. “I on behalf of my party reject the budget for the reason that it is based on IMF dictates and interest-based system and carries no relief measures,” he said and added how the government would be able to meet budgetary targets when it had almost two months to complete its term.

Noor talked about some examples of corruption amounting to billions of rupees in projects such as the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami and the BRT project in Peshawar. He expressed concerns about corruption complaints surrounding the Mohmand Dam project. He raised a question about the allocation of 190 million pounds for an individual, emphasizing that this wealth belonged to Pakistan and the national exchequer suffered as a result. He expressed dissatisfaction with a lack of interest shown by treasury lawmakers during the ongoing budget session, highlighting the absence of the minister for Finance, the state minister for Finance and the minister for Planning and Development. He pointed out that the entourage of these cabinet members could be seen outside the parliament. He emphasized the need for the relevant ministers to be present in the house during the budget session. He urged the chairman the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to revamp their outdated reform process and implement restructuring measures. In case of bankruptcy, Pakistan would turn to its friendly nations for support, he said and emphasized the need to increase salaries and privileges of soldiers. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of providing pension, better support and resources for the children of martyred personnel.

Chitrali said that over Rs 7,300 billion out of Rs 14.46 trillion would be spent on payment of interest and debt servicing and what would be left to provide relief to the masses? He said the increase in salaries of government employees was right but how a worker could make both ends meet with Rs 32,000.