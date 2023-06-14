Court moved against power cuts in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The lawyers’ fraternity on Tuesday filed an application in the consumer court against Wapda XEN for hours-long electricity loadshedding in the district.The lawyers, including Usman advocate, Arsalan advocate and Basit advocate, submitted written to a consumer court in which it was pleaded that they were paying utility bills on time regularly but the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company and Wapda XEN and other authorities were not providing electricity for hours.

They said that it was the right of people to get uninterrupted electricity supply but the entity was not doing so despite payment of bills regularly.

The lawyers requested the court to take action against the Pesco and Wapda authorities for their failure to ensure power supply without disruption.