Khateebs seek hike in honorarium

SHANGLA: The Khateebs here on Tuesday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to increase their honoraria as prices of essential items had hiked manifolds in the recent months.

Khateebs of Shangla district president Maulana Umar Ali, general secretary Maulana Aknbar Jan, Maulana Nawabzada Nasrullah and others told reporters that the prevailing inflation and price-hike had affected the Ulema and Khateebs, therefore, the KP government should increase the honorarium in the coming budget.

They also asked the government to make sure the payment on time as their families were faced with host of problems due to financial constraints.