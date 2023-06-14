Residents threaten to besiege gridstation

PESHAWAR: The local government representatives and elders of Toru in Mardan on Tuesday threatened to besiege the local gridstation for unscheduled hours-long loadshedding in their area. They complained that the duration of power load-shedding was increased for hours per day during the past few months.They alleged that electric supplies to several localities in the district have been suspended.

They said that students, patients, children and elderly people were facing problems due to excessive outages. They said they paid their electricity bills regularly, but even then they were not provided with a smooth power supply.

The LG representative also said that people often got the faults removed from supply lines on a self-help basis. They alleged that Pesco sent them inflated bills without conducting meter reading. They said the district administration had failed to take notice of the prolonged power outages. The residents warned they would encircle the grid-station if the power supply was not restored smoothly.