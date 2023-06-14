Two mauled by wild boar in Tirah

JAMRUD: Two persons were injured after they were attacked by a wild boar in a village in the remote Tirah valley in Khyber district on Tuesday. Residents told reporters that one Misal Khan and his grandson, who lived in Tor Dara village, were working in the fields when they were attacked by a wild boar.

“The wild boar emerged from the forest and attacked them,” a resident said. After the incident, the security forces killed the boar. According to doctors at the health facility, both victims suffered injuries on their arms and legs and were out of danger.