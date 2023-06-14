Ex-PTI minister produced in court

BATKHELA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s former provincial minister Shakil Khan was produced in the court of the senior civil judge here on Tuesday.

The court granted the anti-corruption establishment one-day physical remand of the former PTI minister.

On Monday, the anti-corruption establishment re-arrested Shakil Khan as soon as he was released from the Timergara district jail.

The former PTI minister had been taken into custody along with scores of PTI workers on the charges of blocking roads and vandalizing public property during a protest.

The anti-terrorism court in Charkdara had accepted his bail application but the anti-corruption establishment took him into custody when he was released from jail.