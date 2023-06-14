Ex-PTI minister produced in court

BATKHELA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s former provincial minister Shakil Khan was produced in the court of the senior civil judge here on Tuesday.
The court granted the anti-corruption establishment one-day physical remand of the former PTI minister.
On Monday, the anti-corruption establishment re-arrested Shakil Khan as soon as he was released from the Timergara district jail.
The former PTI minister had been taken into custody along with scores of PTI workers on the charges of blocking roads and vandalizing public property during a protest.
The anti-terrorism court in Charkdara had accepted his bail application but the anti-corruption establishment took him into custody when he was released from jail.
LAHORE: Adviser to CM on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visited Nankana Sahib on Tuesday to review arrangements of cattle...
LAHORE: A delegation led by Dr Ernest Faheem Bhatti, General Secretary, Implementation Minority Rights Forum met...
PESHAWAR: Raid was conducted on the house of former governor to recover vehicles of the Excise Department, it was...
TAXILA: Police arrested a drug peddler, recovered 4.5 kg of charas and registered a case under the narcotics act, SHO...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Police to submit details of cases...
ISLAMABAD: Public Accounts Committee Chairman Noor Alam Khan on the floor of the National Assembly has called for...