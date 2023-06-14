Paramedics announce polio campaign boycott

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Paramedical Association has vowed to boycott the forthcoming polio campaign which will begin on June 19.

Sharafat Ullah, the president of the association said the move is in response to the association’s call for trained paramedics to be appointed to specified positions, as well as the prompt convening of a meeting to discuss their charter of demands offered to the government.The association called an emergency meeting of the office-bearers to discuss their issues.

It opposes the nomination of a junior doctor in Grade 17, rather than a licensed paramedic, to the position of controller in the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences. The selection overlooks the presence of senior paramedic officers up to and including Grade 19, who are more qualified for the task.

The association considers this an infringement on their rights which compelled them to take extreme measures, as non-paramedics are acting on the posts of paramedics. The association has decided to launch a peaceful sit-in at Director General of Health Services Office on June 15.If the issues were not resolved, a complete shutdown of hospitals all over the province will commence from 22 June, the association warned.