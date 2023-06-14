Mahabat Khan Masjid renovation to go on: minister

PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Information, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel has said Mahabat Khan Mosque is an important and historic heritage and its maintenance is a priority with the government.

“The concerns of the business community on the renovation project of the historic mosque will be addressed and they will be taken into confidence,” said the minister.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on the renovation project of the Mahabat Khan Mosque on Tuesday, said a handout.

The minister directed the relevant department to conduct a detailed survey of the historic mosque’s structure.Advisor to the Chief Minister on Labor Malik Mehr Elahi, Peshawar Mayor Zubair Ali and leaders of the business community participated in the meeting.The mayor thanked the caretaker minister for Information and Auqaf for the smooth progress in the renovation project of the mosque and for listening to the concerns of the business community in this regard.