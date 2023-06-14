Centre okays funds for 7 projects in Mansehra: MNA

MANSEHRA: Member National Assembly and PMLN leader Muhammad Sajjad Awan on Tuesday said that the federal government had approved funds for seven mega development projects of the district.

“The federal government has earmarked funds for seven mega development projects, which were inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit last year,” he told reporters here.

Sajjad, who is the elder brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (r) Mohammad Safdar, said that it was a big achievement of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government as all mega development projects, which were inaugurated by the PM, were approved in the current finical budget.

He said that Rs1.6 billion were earmarked for the establishment of a Basic Aerodrome under process facility and the acquisition of land for the construction of the airport in Mansehra.

“The government has set aside Rs4.72 billion for the construction of the Mansehra-Muzaffarabad Motorway,” Sajjad said.

The PMLN leader said that the 27 km motorway would be completed with foreign funding and bring prosperity and development to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and

Kashmir.

He said that an amount of Rs0.5 billion was also approved for the construction of the Tanawal interchange on Hazara Motorway in Potha village near here.

“The government has also approved Rs0.56 billion for the construction of a tunnel, which would link the Khaki area of Mansehra with Oghi town,” he added.

He said that in the higher education sector, Rs1.7 billion were approved for the uplifting of academic and infrastructural facilities at Hazara University.

The PMLN leader added that an amount of Rs0.4 billion and Rs7.69 billion were approved for Mansehra’s water supply scheme and interlinking 765KV grid station with 220 KV grid station in Mansehra district respectively.