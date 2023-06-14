Exploring indigenous solutions to regional problems: Moot on KP economic potential gets underway

PESHAWAR: The two-day conference “Unleashing the Economic Potential of KP,” got underway at the University of Malakand (UoM) here on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Development Economists has arranged the event. The conference has brought together local leaders, experts, and stakeholders to address regional problems and explore indigenous solutions, said in a press release issued here.

At the inaugural session participants reflected on the past 37 years of conducting general meetings and conferences, recognizing the pressing need for local solutions to tackle the diverse range of issues impacting our communities. It was emphasised that efficiency, thoughtful consideration of local issues, and regional consensus were crucial elements for building networks and linkages between academia, government, and other key stakeholders.

The organisers said the conference was expected to provide a forum for discussions and the development of innovative solutions to address the challenges faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They said the diverse range of topics by the speakers promises to generate thought-provoking debates and indigenous ideas, which can shape the region’s future.

The organisers invited all stakeholders to join the event and give their ideas to collectively unlock the economic potential of KP for a brighter future.