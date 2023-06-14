Volunteers to help special persons

Islamabad:Committed to preventing avoidable blindness and promoting disability inclusion, a Pakistani startup dedicated to improving the lives of deaf individuals, announced the selection of the first cohort for the Innovation Challenge Futuremakers (ICF) programme.

The ICF programme, a result of a strategic partnership between Sightsavers and DeafTawk, is a fast-track acceleration programme designed to cater to the needs of entrepreneurs with disabilities in Pakistan. The programme offers a hybrid experience that combines virtual engagement with valuable offline activities, providing an opportunity for startups to grow and thrive.

From a pool of 70 applications, the selection panel, comprising industry experts, mentors, and entrepreneurs, rigorously evaluated and interviewed the candidates. A total of eight outstanding groups were selected as part of the first cohort. The selected startups coming in from various regions of Pakistan represent a diverse range of innovative solutions and are poised to make a significant impact in their respective domains.

Munazza Gillani, country director of Sightsavers Pakistan Office, shared her thoughts on the programme, saying, "The ICF is a testament to our commitment to fostering disability inclusion and promoting entrepreneurial spirit among individuals with disabilities. We are excited to witness the transformative journey of these startups and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will create."

Ali Shabbar, CEO of DeafTawk, expressed his enthusiasm for the program, stating, "We are delighted to welcome the first cohort of the Innovation Challenge Futuremakers. These groups demonstrate the immense talent and creativity present in the disability entrepreneurship ecosystem in Pakistan.