Wife kills husband

Islamabad: A 14 to 15-year-old girl gunned down her 16-year-old husband in a domestic controversy in Dhoke Abbasi falling in the jurisdiction of Sangjani Police Station, late Tuesday evening.

The police reached the scene and arrested the alleged killer, Hanifa, and recovered a 30-bore pistol from her custody. The police, quoting the statement of the accused, said that the accused whipped out a pistol from her suitcase and shot at her husband Fazal Ghani his head and killed him on the spot. The body of the victim has been shifted to the hospital and the accused to the Women's police station for investigation.