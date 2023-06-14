Minority rights forum delegation meets governor

A delegation led by Dr Ernest Faheem Bhatti, General Secretary, Implementation Minority Rights Forum met Governor Balighur Rehman here Tuesday at Governor’s House.
During the meeting, the delegation informed the governor about the relief operation carried out by them for the earthquake victims in Turkiye. Speaking on the occasion, governor said that whenever Pakistan faced difficult times, many friendly countries, including Turkiye, came forward and helped. Appreciating the services of the Forum for Turkish earthquake victims, he said that they had brought good name to the country. He said that all nations have a responsibility to support each other in difficult times. Governor said that Pakistani nation has a prominent position in charity work in the world. He said that Edhi Ambulance Service has the honour of being the largest voluntary ambulance service in the world. Dr Ernest Faheem thanked governor for his encouragement.
Meanwhile, Punjab Governor said that he would donate blood on World Blood Donor Day today (Wednesday) in the camp organised at Governor’s House for children suffering from thalassemia. He said that the general public should donate blood for this noble cause.
