Bird feeder installation campaign

LAHORE:MilKar Pakistan and Allah Walay Trust launched a campaign of installing bird feeders in the provincial metropolis to improve biodiversity and environmental conservation that would help to bring positive effects on the otherwise worsening climatic conditions.
At the start, 1,000 bird feeders were distributed among the students for putting in their houses on Tuesday, at a ceremony held at the Bahria University and participated by students, volunteers, and environmental enthusiasts. Addressing the ceremony, Hadi Saif, Head of Volunteers at MilKar.com, said his volunteer network was committed to community service.
