LDA consultant summoned

LAHORE:Justice Shahid Karim of Lahore High Court Tuesday summoned the consultant LDA Urban Unit on June 14 (today) on a petition to declare the master plan of Lahore 2050 null and void.

A report was presented in the court. The lawyer told the court that according to the report, the master plan of Lahore for 2050 was approved outside the legal procedure.

During the hearing, the court expressed its anger on LDA's lawyer, Barrister Harris, and said that the silence of the court should not be taken as advantage. The court warned the counsel that like former DG LDA the court has also extended the injunction to stop the implementation of the Lahore Master Plan 2050.