Cotton sown over 4.6m acres

Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office where it was revealed that the objective of achieving 100% cotton sowing was accomplished in Faisalabad, Sahiwal, and Sargodha.

The meeting expressed its satisfaction with the attainment of this significant milestone by the provincial government. The CM commended the performance of the agriculture department, administration and field staff for their efforts for cultivating cotton over an area of more than 4.6 million acres.