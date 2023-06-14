 
CM visits cotton research institute

By Our Correspondent
June 14, 2023

The CM visited cotton research institute, where he inspected the different departments. During the visit, he received a briefing on cotton varieties and the cultivation process. The CM emphasised the need for precautionary measures to prevent potential threats. He approved a substantial allocation of Rs1 billion to procure essential machinery for the institute.