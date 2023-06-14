Pakistan Navy ready to reach out to those in distress

The Pakistan Navy was put on high alert amid the tropical cyclone Biparjoy. The spokesman for the navy said the Pakistan Navy has put all its available resources at high alert with requisite assets to provide assistance to the inhabitants of coastal areas of Sindh in case of any emergency due to Biparjoy. PN troops have evacuated 700 personnel from various Goths of Shah Bandar and 64 fishermen have been rescued from sea.
A cyclone monitoring cell has been activated at the Headquarters Commander Karachi for monitoring the developments and coordinating the responses. PN hospitals at Karachi are on high alert.
