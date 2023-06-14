Woman held for torturing stepdaughters

Two young girls who were allegedly subjected to brutal torture by their stepmother were recovered by police on Tuesday.

Prompt action was taken after concerned neighbours reported the incident to the Police Helpline Madadgar 15. According to the police, the stepmother was accused of subjecting the girls to extreme physical abuse and confinement.

Shockingly, the girls were found tied up on the scorching hot roof of the house, and were often burnt for asking for food. The visible marks of torture on their bodies were found.

The girls, aged between nine to 11 years old, were immediately transferred to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for urgent medical attention. The stepmother was apprehended, and a thorough investigation into the incident was initiated.

The authorities made it clear that anyone found complicit in these kind of heinous act would face legal consequences, emphasising their commitment to ensuring justice for the victims.