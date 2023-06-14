‘Some Sindh varsities may default if HEC budget not increased’

The vice chancellors of 21 public universities of Sindh have expressed concern over the decrease in the 2023-24 budget of the Higher Education Commission and demanded of the federal government to increase it significantly, saying that with the increase in the budget, they could meet the enhanced salary and pension obligations.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with their signatures, the they vice-chancellors have said: “We believe that without a corresponding increase in the budget to account for these adjustments, as well as inflation, many universities will struggle to fulfil their salary and pension commitments. Some of the universities may default. Such a situation would not only have a detrimental impact on higher education in our country but also undermine the government’s objective of providing relief to the salaried class and pensioners.”

The letter further says, “We humbly request the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Chief Ministers to promptly convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests. It is of utmost national interest that this important matter is immediately discussed and resolved. According to the current NFC (National Finance Commission) and CCI (Council of Common Interest) frameworks, the federal government is obligated to provide recurring grants to universities.

“Regrettably, the Government of Pakistan has unjustly frozen the recurring budget of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) at Rs65 billion since 2018. This action not only goes against the spirit of the decisions made by the CCI and current NFC but also fails to uphold the fair distribution of funds as per the NFC award criteria. Notably, the universities in Sindh are receiving significantly less than their rightful share.”

Demanding an increase in the budget from the federal government, the VCs thanked the chief minister of Sindh, the entire government and Sindh HEC for their unwavering support and a substantial budgetary allocation to universities and other higher education institutions in province.

They said this has been instrumental in ensuring the survival of universities in the province, particularly in light of the frozen budget from the federal government and the difficulties faced due to the high prevalence of poverty and inflation, and the aftermath of last year’s devastating floods, where an increase in student fees and other revenue sources is nearly impossible. Thus, without an increase in the budget by the federal government, the universities of Sindh would not be able to pay salaries and pensions, they warned.