All possible steps taken to deal with cyclone threat, CM tells PA

The Sindh Assembly was informed on Tuesday that the provincial government had made all possible arrangements to safeguard the coastal population of the province from the fast-approaching cyclone in the Arabian Sea.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated this while giving a policy statement in the assembly on the preparations of his government to tackle the cyclone emergency.

He appealed to the people in the coastal areas to minimise their movement outside their homes to the maximum possible extent in the coming days. He said a cloudburst could cause massive rainfall in Karachi in the coming days due to the cyclone.

The CM took the house into confidence about the safety measures of his government to limit the feared damage due to the cyclone. He told the concerned lawmakers that he visited the coastal areas of the province the previous day. He said that before coming to the house he had visited the coastal areas of Karachi as well.

He mentioned the forecast of the Meteorological Department, according to which heavy rain and high-speed winds would affect the coastal towns in Sindh. He recalled that the coastal belt was affected by a similar severe cyclone back in 1999.

He said the dwellers of Ibrahim Hyderi and adjoining areas on the coastal belt of Karachi had been persuaded to leave their homes and live in relief camps for a few days. He said rain had started in Sujawal while Karachi could receive up to 60mm of rain in the coming days.

The CM said his government would come to the support of anyone whose house would be damaged during the cyclone emergency. He said people should avoid travelling during stormy conditions. He further advised the people to keep the windows and doors of their homes closed during disastrous conditions.

The CM told the house that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority had been asked to assist the government in rescue and relief work. He said he had been in touch with the prime minister and foreign minister regarding the cyclone emergency.

Speaking in the house, Minister of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized the importance of exercising caution as the primary preventive measure against the Biparjoy cyclone.

He said that upon receiving information about the cyclone, he advised the residents of Karachi to refrain from leaving their homes unnecessarily. He said efforts were underway to relocate people to safer areas, particularly those residing in coastal regions. Memon stressed the need for vigilance in Karachi, as there was a possibility of a cloudburst. He said 22,260 individuals belonging to 5,981 families have been relocated to secure locations from the coastal belt as a precautionary measure due to the potential threat posed by Biparjoy in Karachi.

In a statement, the information minister said 4,000 people from the Thatta district, 17,320 people from the Badin district, and the 4,727 people from the Sujawal district had been successfully relocated to safe areas. He said 3,000 people from Keti Bandar Tehsil and 1,000 people from Ghorabari Tehsil have been shifted to safe places.

Memon said 14,310 people from Tehsil Shaheed Fazil Rahu and 3,010 people from Tehsil Badin had been relocated to safe places. Furthermore, 1,727 people from Tehsil Jati and 3,000 people from Tehsil Kharo Chhan have also been shifted to secure locations. He mentioned that seven relief camps had been set up in Keti Bandar, three in Ghorabari, 10 in Shaheed Fazil Rahu, three in Badin, and four in Tehsil Jati of the Sujawal district.